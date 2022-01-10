Peacock Drops Official Video Trailer for ‘Bel Air’

Peacock Monday offered a first-look trailer at its upcoming drama series Bel-Air, launching on the streaming service Super Bowl Sunday, February 13.

The series, a reimagining of NBC’s 1990s comedy series Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and executive produced by Fresh Prince star Will Smith, takes a “fresh and raw approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration, while exploring Will’s complex journey through a current lens,” said the streaming service.

Bel-Air stars Jabari Banks, Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones, Akira Akbar, Jimmy Akingbola, Jordan Jones and Simone Joy Jones. Along with Smith, executive producers for the series include T.J. Brady, Rasheed Newson, Morgan Cooper, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and Andy & Susan Borowitz.

Cooper said in a statement that Bel-Air looks to delve deeper into the lives of the show’s characters compared to the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air sitcom. “With this dramatic reimagining, we wanted to create a show that stands on its own while honoring the spirit and innovation of the original series,” he said. “Because Bel-Air is a drama, we're able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn't do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format.” ■