‘Bel-Air’ Debuts on Peacock Super Bowl Sunday

Bel-Air, a drama inspired by ‘90s comedy The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, premieres on Peacock on Super Bowl Sunday, February 13. Will Smith executive produces.

Peacock describes Bel-Air as being about “Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show.”

T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson are co-showrunners. They executive produce, along with Morgan Cooper, Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and Andy & Susan Borowitz.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which starred Will Smith, was on NBC 1990 to 1996.

Universal Television and Westbrook Studios produce the show, which shoots in Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

Jabari Banks plays Will, Adrian Holmes portrays Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman is Vivian Banks and Olly Sholotan plays Carlton Banks.

NBC has the Super Bowl. It and Peacock are part of NBCUniversal. ■