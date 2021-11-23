Peacock Drops First Video Trailer for ‘Bel-Air’ Drama Series
'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' spinoff, executive produced by Will Smith, debuts in 2022
Streaming service Peacock has release a teaser video for its upcoming drama series Bel-Air, debuting in 2022.
The series, a dramatic spinoff of NBC’s 1990s comedy series Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, stars Jabari Banks in the role originally played by Will Smith. The new series is executive produced by Smith along with Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and Andy & Susan Borowitz.
Also starring in Bel-Air are Adrian Holmes, Cassandra Freeman, Olly Sholotan, Coco Jones and Akira Akbar. ■
