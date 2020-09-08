Peacock Greenlights ‘Fresh Prince’ Drama Reboot

Peacock has ordered two seasons of Bel-Air, a “dramatic analogue,” in Peacock’s words, of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Star Will Smith announced the news on his social media channels.

Cinematographer Morgan Cooper will direct, co-write and co-executive produce while Chris Collins is showrunner and executive producer. Westbrook Studios and Universal Television are producing the series.

The new series will be based on a short film Cooper made in early 2019, which re-imagined the show’s central story—a black teenager, facing dangers on the streets of Philadelphia, sent by his mother to live with his uncle, a judge, for the purposes of refuge and redemption.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air was about a kid shifting from the streets of West Philadelphia to moneyed Bel-Air in Los Angeles. The comedy ran on NBC for six seasons.

“With a reimagined vision, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show,” said Peacock.

Serialized episodes will last an hour.

HBO Max will do a one-time reunion special with the Fresh Prince cast marking the 30th anniversary of the series premiere. The special tapes Sept. 10. Cast members Will Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro and DJ Jazzy Jeff are on board.

Additional executive producers on the Peacock series are Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and Andy & Susan Borowitz.