HBO Max Lines Up 'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Reunion Special
Will Smith on board for one-night reboot
HBO Max will offer a one-time reunion of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, marking the 30th anniversary of the series premiere. The special will air around Thanksgiving. Cast members Will Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro and DJ Jazzy Jeff are on board.
HBO Max promises a "heartfelt night full of music, dancing and special surprise guests."
The special will tape Sept. 10.
The comedy, about a street-smart teen from Philadelphia who moves in with wealthy relatives in Los Angeles, ran for six seasons on NBC.
Marcus Raboy will direct the special, which will be executive produced by showrunner Rikki Hughes, along with Miguel Melendez, Lukas Kaiser and Brad Haugen for Westbrook Media.
