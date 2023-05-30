Wonder Women of Los Angeles 2023: Kirsten Polley

Imagine stepping into a role with a company known for its captivating live events at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s just what Kirsten Polley, senior VP of operations at WWE, did. The company, though, was able to create a successful opportunity out of an unusual situation with the launch of WWE ThunderDome, she said.

When Polley joined WWE in August 2020, fans weren’t able to attend events. So WWE recreated the in-arena atmosphere synonymous with pro wrestling when it unveiled WWE ThunderDome.

“It’s an immersive experience that welcomed fans back into the arena virtually via proprietary technology,” Polley said. “I was truly amazed by the production of WWE ThunderDome and the company’s ability to continue to be there for its staff, partners and fans.”

With nearly 1 million registered fans, the creation of WWE ThunderDome delivered a new level of excitement and further solidified the company’s leadership in technology, live events, and production. After seeing that project unfold, Polley knew she found a company focused on fan-first innovations where she’d have the opportunity to thrive.

New Levels of Entertainment

Polley noted that the excitement behind WWE is about to build even more. In April, WWE announced a landmark deal with Endeavor Group Holdings that will see WWE and mixed martial arts promoter UFC form a $21 billion global live sports and entertainment company. Bringing the two iconic ring-sports entities together will be transformational for WWE’s brand, fans and partners, according to Polley.

It also underscored what Polley shared during this interview and that is: No two days at WWE are the same. WWE strives to provide the best elements of sports and entertainment 52 weeks a year, she said, whether that is through weekly flagship programming, premium live events or social media content.

Plus, Polley is bringing a new level of entertainment and excitement to WWE fans through her role. She leads operations for WWE’s revenue strategy and development team, where she oversees new business ventures and identifies innovative and creative new lines of revenue to expand the company’s footprint. Polley helps WWE reach untapped audiences through new integrations and collaborations with premier sports and media organizations.

“Kirsten has great instincts and a tireless work ethic,” Alex Varga, senior VP, head of corporate development at WWE, said. “Her attention to detail and ability to execute under pressure have been instrumental to WWE delivering strong results 52 weeks a year.”

Polley played a key role in the landmark licensing agreement with longstanding partner NBCUniversal that gives Peacock exclusive streaming rights to WWE Network content in the U.S. She also helped lead the strategy and development around the creation of WWE’s first-ever NFT drop. The success of the initial drop resulted in a multiyear agreement with Blockchain Creative Labs to launch WWE’s NFT platform, WWE Moonsault, showcasing the company’s catalog of digital assets, including iconic moments, legendary Superstars and more.

As a team, Polley said WWE is always looking for new ways to identify revenue streams and monetize its intellectual property. There is talent branding for the Superstars, e-commerce and licensed merchandise, all reaching a global fan base.

Exciting New Deals

Prior to joining WWE, Polley was an agent at CAA where she worked alongside Nick Khan, then the agency’s co-head of television and now WWE’s CEO. At CAA, they helped WWE executive chairman Vince McMahon and team on the media-rights deal that brought Friday Night SmackDown to Fox in October 2019. Around that time CAA’s client, heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury, also began an agreement with WWE that gave Polley a front row seat to the world of WWE’s Superstars.

Her role at CAA, maximizing sports media rights and talent development, prepped her well for WWE. “At CAA, I was fortunate to work with some of the top agents in the sports media and entertainment world where we had the privilege to work alongside some of the most recognizable names in the industry, including Colin Cowherd, Skip Bayless and Charissa Thompson, and sports media properties such as WWE, SEC and Top Rank Boxing,” Polley said.

While the assumption about WWE is its appeal is mainly among men, Polley said she is a member of WWE’s Women’s Affinity Group, a resource group focusing on leadership development, recruitment, mentorship and more.

“It has allowed me to meet and learn from women across the entire organization,” she said. “Mentorship has played a huge role in shaping me into the person I am today both personally and professionally.”