B+C Hall of Fame 2024: Karen Dougherty Buchholz

Politics brought Karen Dougherty Buchholz to Philadelphia. Persistence, vision and mentorship allowed her to succeed in a city that adopted her as one of their own.

“I have a very nonlinear path,” she said. “I gravitate to opportunities that have a legacy impact.”

As executive VP of administration for Comcast, Dougherty Buchholz navigates an array of responsibilities, including real estate, facilities, aviation, corporate services, travel and security.

She got her start after college in Pennsyl­vania politics, as special assistant to Republican U.S. Sen. John Heinz from 1988-1990. She was then special assistant to state Treasurer Barbara Hafer during Hafer’s 1990 gubernatorial bid.

Becoming a Builder

Post-politics, Dougherty Buchholz launched the Pyramid Club at the Mellon Bank Center in Philadelphia for ClubCorp. She said this project helped her realize she loved the building process. Others around her recognized this passion, which led to her next role as sales executive for Comcast Spectacor to develop the Wells Fargo Center.

In 1997, then-Philadelphia Mayor Edward G. Rendell appointed Dougherty Buchholz as president of Philadelphia 2000, the organization that brought the 2000 Republican National Convention to Philadelphia.

She transferred these various skills to Comcast, moving in a completely different direction but one where she’s able to build.

“I’ve never gone from one job to another that made sense,” Dougherty Buchholz joked. “We all have tools in our toolbox. You take what you learned and apply it.”

Dougherty Buchholz was brought on to establish Comcast’s first corporate communications infrastructure. She has led many facets of the organization and was the executive in charge of the development of the Comcast Technology Center, a $1.5 billion, 60-story tower adjacent to Comcast’s corporate headquarters, the Comcast Center. She also oversaw the development of the Comcast Center, a $750 million, 56-story tower.

“Karen is a wonderful advocate for Comcast and Philadelphia and has made a lasting impact on both,” Comcast chairman and CEO Brian Roberts said. “Since joining us more than 20 years ago, she has handled many critical roles, always bringing the same optimism and get-it-done attitude to each situation.”

The best aspect of Dougherty Buchholz’s role, she noted, is that each day is different. She loves working with people “who strive to continually improve the lives of those we serve,” she said.

Dougherty Buchholz was quick to point out that in addition to vision and persistence, mentorship is key. “I’ve had the great privilege of being mentored by leaders I long admired, and who opened doors for me in the civic and corporate worlds,” she said. She cited Rendell as “a charismatic and visionary leader who can convince everyone in a room to get on board and achieve something no one else thinks is possible.”

In addition, “There is no greater mentor than David L. Cohen, former Comcast senior EVP and chief diversity officer, and current U.S. ambassador to Canada,” Dougherty Buchholz said. “David is a titan in the business and political worlds, whose work offers a master class in diplomacy, negotiation, transformative leadership and coalition-building.”

Dougherty Buchholz embraces the responsibility of lifting the next generation of talent. As a result, she is chair of the board of directors for the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau and is on the boards of Drexel University and The WICT Network, among other posts.

Mentorship Minded

“Karen intentionally provides meaningful development and opportunities to early to midcareer colleagues, especially women,” Comcast VP, local media development Ebonne L. Leaphart said. “Karen balances her high standards with a unique approachability and kindness that endears and empowers her mentees to remain at our company and to thrive.”

Dougherty Buchholz expressed that her goals are to make a positive impact and leave a legacy. Her work has left a mark on Philadelphia through building projects, hospitality, tourism and more.

But perhaps her most important legacy is that she’s the mother of two grown children. “Alexander and Julia have become two extraordinary young adults,” she said. “Their professional work ethic, service to others, and commitment to contributing to something greater than themselves make me so proud of them.”