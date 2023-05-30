Wonder Women of Los Angeles 2023: Valerie Bruce

Valerie Bruce oversees a varied portfolio that includes both unscripted shows, such as Dancing With the Stars and Alaska docuseries Life Below Zero, and scripted fare that includes CBS’s breakout comedy Ghosts and Fox’s offbeat comedy Welcome to Flatch. When season 32 of Dancing with the Stars begins in the fall, the show will be expanding its distribution. It moved from ABC to Disney Plus for season 31, and will be simulcast on both networks this fall.

ABC called it the first time a show has been simulcast on both platforms and Bruce sees it as a unique opportunity. “We’re very excited to be able to tap into multiple audiences,” she said. “ABC and Disney have been amazing partners all the years we’ve produced the show.”

Traditional TV has its challenges in the streaming era, but Bruce mentioned seeing, at least anecdotally, a move back to more appointment viewing. More and more streaming shows are going with the weekly episode drop, she added, as opposed to the whole season coming out on premiere day.

My Old Kentucky Home

Growing up in Louisville, Kentucky, Bruce graduated from the University of Kentucky and got her juris doctor at Brooklyn Law School. She credits Louis­ville with steering her toward a career in entertainment. Residents with a taste for ballet, theater or art museums have it all at their disposal, she said.

“It’s something you’re exposed to,” Bruce said, speaking just after getting home from a whirlwind trip to the Kentucky Derby. “People might not at first think about that when they think of Kentucky.”

After law school, she landed an internship with a music attorney, and that started her career path in entertainment. Before Bruce ended up at BBC Studios, she held senior executive positions at IFC, Sundance Channel, MTV Networks and Broadway Video, among other entertainment outlets. She mentioned Susan Beckett, who was a consultant at Broadway Video when Bruce worked there, as a mentor, the seasoned veteran offering the young executive tips on the nuances of negotiations.

Bruce also learned from another boss at Broadway Video. That would be Lorne Michaels. “I got to observe how amazing he was with talent relations,” she said. “I used that as a foundation in terms of how I would like to deal with talent.”

Bruce arrived at BBC America as senior VP of business affairs in 2011. In 2016, she joined the production team as senior VP, commercial director of BBC Studios L.A. Productions and was later promoted to executive VP. She was named general manager of L.A. Productions in May 2020 and headed west.

Those in her BBC Los Angeles office credit Bruce with working hard to establish a positive culture, noting how the range of companies she’s worked for has shown the benefits of a favorable workplace, and the challenges where the vibe is not as positive.

“Valerie is incredibly pragmatic and even-keeled, and generally one of the most rational people, no matter what the predicament is we may be facing on any given day of production,” said Ryan O’Dowd, executive VP, entertainment and music, L.A. Productions, BBC Studios. “She’s unbelievably adept at managing talent situations, networks, staff.”

Bruce said she has an open door for any staffer facing a challenge. “Everybody on the team knows they can come talk to me about anything,” she said. “I’m always happy to talk to anyone, give my opinion, guide them and help them in their careers.”

Surf City

To unwind from her high-stress job, Bruce enjoys watching basketball, as one might expect from a Louisville native. She’s picked up surfing since arriving in Los Angeles a couple of years ago, seeing it as something she can do with her teen son. Same goes for the concerts and music festivals they attend.

Bruce is also a fan of fashion, and put her passion and professional skills into an initiative where she linked up a friend from streetwear label Homme + Femme with Kentucky Derby organizers. The Derby and Homme + Femme partnered on letterman jackets that were a nod to the Black jockeys who competed in the race’s earlier days.

“I always love connecting people, thinking of ideas outside the box and finding ways to make them happen,” Bruce said.