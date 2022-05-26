National Geographic’s ‘Life below Zero: First Alaskans’ Gets Second Season Greenlight
'Life Below Zero' spinoff debuts May 30 on National Geographic
National Geographic has greenlit a second season of its documentary series Life Below Zero: First Alaskans in advance of the show’s May 30 premiere.
The series, a spinoff of the network’s Life Below Zero franchise, follows the lives of Indigenous Alaskans who live in the brutal and unforgiving Alaskan landscape, said network officials. National Geographic will debut the first two episodes of the series on Memorial Day, with the remaining four episodes airing weekly on Tuesdays beginning May 31.
“The heart of the Life Below Zero franchise has always been the ingenuity, resilience and spirit of the individuals who survive and thrive in one of the harshest and most beautiful environments in the world, which Alaska Natives have been doing for thousands of years,” says Alan Eyres, senior vice president of Production and Development, National Geographic in a statement. “With this second season of Life Below Zero: First Alaskans, we are honored to have been given the opportunity to capture more of the daily lives, cultures, customs and traditions of our Alaska Native cast members and allow our audience to hear more of their stories.”
Life Below Zero: First Alaskans is produced by National Geographic and BBC Studios, with Joseph Litzinger and Kevin Tao Mohs servicing as executive producers for the series.
