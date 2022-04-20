National Geographic’s ‘Genius’ to Feature Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr.

National Geographic will profile Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. as part of the new season of its Genius scripted drama series.

The fourth installment of the Emmy-winning Genius franchise, which moves to Disney Plus from National Geographic, will for the first time profile two extraordinary individuals as it explores the formative years, pioneering accomplishments, dueling philosophies and key personal relationships of King and Malcolm X, said network officials. National Geographic had previously announced King as its lone fourth season subject.

Reggie Rock Bythewood and Gina Prince-Bythewood will serve as executive producers for the series along with Brian Grazer and Ron Howard. Raphael Jackson Jr., Damione Maceson, Francie Calfo, and Anna Culp also serve as executive producers.

The previous three Genius installments focused on Albert Einstein, Pablo Picasso and Aretha Franklin.

“Malcolm and Martin are staggering icons, and we have been eager to explore the genius of these two very real men in a way that has not yet been seen,” said the Bythewoods in a statement. “We are excited to team up with Imagine Entertainment and 20th Television to reflect their amazing lives and contributions to civil rights and the urgency of today.” ■