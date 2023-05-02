‘Dancing With the Stars’ Headed Back to ABC, According to Reports

Dancing with the Stars is returning to ABC after a season on corporate sibling Disney Plus, according to published reports. Season 32 will air on ABC and stream on Disney Plus simultaneously, the reports said.

Dancing episodes will also appear on Hulu a day after they are on ABC.

ABC did not respond to a query seeking clarification at presstime.

Dancing spent 30 seasons on ABC prior to its streaming shift for season 31, which began in September 2022. Alfonso Ribeiro joined Tyra Banks as co-host for season 31. Charli D’Amelio won the title in season 31.

Banks announced she is departing the show. She replaced Tom Bergeron as host for season 29 in 2020, with Erin Andrews departing as well. Banks came on board Dancing With the Stars as an executive producer.

Julianne Hough will host alongside Ribeiro.