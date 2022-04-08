‘Dancing with the Stars’ Moves From ABC to Disney Plus

After 30 seasons on ABC, Dancing with the Stars is moving to Disney Plus. The competition series will premiere in the fall, making Dancing the first live series to debut on the streaming platform, Disney said.

Dancing got a two-season pickup.

“Dancing with the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney Plus as the platform’s first-ever live series,” said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution. “The show’s broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney Plus the perfect home for Dancing with the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach.”

Produced in front of a live audience, the show pairs celebrities with trained ballroom dancers. It premiered in 2005.

“Dancing with the Stars has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers,” Dana Walden, chairman of entertainment, Walt Disney Television, said. “As we’re significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney Plus. We’re so grateful to our incredible partners at BBC Studios and look forward to continuing our relationship with them on this spectacular series, which will continue to be overseen by Rob Mills and the talented Walt Disney Television Alternative team.” ■