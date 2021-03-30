ABC Orders Season 30 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

ABC has picked up Dancing With the Stars for its 30th season. Tyra Banks will return as host and Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are expected to return as judges.

Dancing With the Stars is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. Andrew Llinares and Tyra Banks are executive producers. The show is based on a BBC Studios format.

ABC has not announced the premiere date or the celebrity contestants for the next season.

Kaitlyn Bristowe of The Bachelorette won season 29 of Dancing, which concluded in November. That was Banks' first season as host.