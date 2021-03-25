‘Sesame Street’ Special Set To Air on ABC on April 26

ABC is set to air a two-hour special on Sesame Street that will feature celebrity appearances and show the creation of a Black family of Muppets.

Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days will debut April 26 and will highlight the impact of the two-hour show, which has made children and families aware of issues including homelessness, autism, addiction and race

A section of the special will show the creation and introduction of a Black family of Muppets on the show. The new Muppets, Wes Walker and his son Elijah are a part of Sesame Workshop’s new racial justice initiative Coming Together.

The documentary features special guests including W. Kamau Bell, Gloria Estefan, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Whoopi Goldberg, Christopher Jackson, John Legend, Lucy Liu, Olivia Munn, Questlove, Chrissy Teigen and Usher.

Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days is produced by Time Studios. For Time Studios, the production is directed by Rebecca Gitlitz and executive produced by Alexa Conway and Ian Orefice.