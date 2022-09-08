‘Dancing with the Stars’ Cast Announced
Charli D’Amelio, Sam Champion, Wayne Brady in the cast
Dancing with the Stars starts on Disney Plus Monday, September 19, and the cast includes Charli and Heidi D’Amelio and and TV meteorologist Sam Champion. Tyra Banks hosts along with Alfonso Ribeiro.
It is season 31 and the show’s first season as a Disney Plus original.
Besides the mother and daughter D’Amelio duo and Champion, the celeb dancers are actor Joseph Baena, actress Selma Blair, actor and singer Wayne Brady, country star Jessie James Decker, actor Trevor Donovan, stage actor Daniel Durant, Real Housewives cast member Teresa Giudice, Jersey Shore alum Vinny Guadagnino, actress Cheryl Ladd, actor Jason Lewis, drag queen Shangela, American Idol champ Jordin Sparks and Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey.
The cast was revealed on Good Morning America September 8.
The judges are Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.
Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
