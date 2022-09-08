‘Dancing with the Stars’ Cast Announced

Tyra Banks returns as co-host as ‘Dancing With the Stars’ sashays to Disney Plus.

Dancing with the Stars starts on Disney Plus Monday, September 19, and the cast includes Charli and Heidi D’Amelio and and TV meteorologist Sam Champion. Tyra Banks hosts along with Alfonso Ribeiro.

It is season 31 and the show’s first season as a Disney Plus original.

Besides the mother and daughter D’Amelio duo and Champion, the celeb dancers are actor Joseph Baena, actress Selma Blair, actor and singer Wayne Brady, country star Jessie James Decker, actor Trevor Donovan, stage actor Daniel Durant, Real Housewives cast member Teresa Giudice, Jersey Shore alum Vinny Guadagnino, actress Cheryl Ladd, actor Jason Lewis, drag queen Shangela, American Idol champ Jordin Sparks and Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey.

The cast was revealed on Good Morning America September 8.

The judges are Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. ■