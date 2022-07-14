Alfonso Ribeiro On ‘Dancing with the Stars’ As Co-Host

Alfonso Ribeiro has joined Dancing with the Stars as co-host, with Tyra Banks returning as host. Ribeiro, host of America’s Funniest Home Videos on ABC, won season 19 of Dancing.

The show has moved to Disney Plus after 30 seasons on ABC. The season 31 premiere date has not been announced.

Judges Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough all return.

“Dancing with the Stars has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially rejoin this tight-knit family as co-host,” Ribeiro said. “Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney Plus.”

Banks is an executive producer on Dancing as well.

“I’ve known Alfonso since I was 19 years old and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him,” Banks said. “Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he’s won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!”

Ribeiro also hosts America’s Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition on Nat Geo Wild. As a teen, he was on sitcom Silver Spoons, and later was on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He’s been a director on In the House, Shake It Up and Are We There Yet?, among other programs.

Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions. ■