Alfonso Ribeiro Named New Host of ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’

ABC has tapped Alfonso Ribeiro as the next host of America’s Funniest Home Videos.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum and season 19 winner of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars takes over for longtime AFV emcee Tom Bergeron.

The announcement was made Tuesday by Bergeron, who also hosts DWTS, during the season 20 finale of DWTS.



“After receiving hundreds of inquiries, stacks of video submissions and a very close audition race, one smile, one funny and sincere delivery became our standout favorite – Alfonso Ribeiro,” said Vin Di Bona, executive producer, in a statement. “We look forward to Alfonso leading AFV into the next generation of family friendly viewership.”

Ribeiro will make his debut on the show when it returns to ABC for its 26th season this fall.

Di Bona opened up about the search for a new host during NewBay Media's Next TV Summit in October.

“I think we might have to look at even a new marketplace that is comfortable for our audience but that might be a new demographic, actually a younger demographic,” he told B&C contributing editor Paige Albiniak. “It’s not going to be Justin Bieber, but it might be somebody who is closer to that age group or can bring in a new audience. We’re always wanting to strengthen what we have.”