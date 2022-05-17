ABC Shares Fall 2022 Schedule

ABC has revealed its fall schedule, in advance of its upfront presentation in New York May 17. New series include dramas The Rookie: Feds and Alaska.

Mondays have Bachelor in Paradise and The Good Doctor. Former Monday staple Dancing with the Stars has shifted to Disney Plus. Tuesdays offer Bachelor in Paradise and The Rookie: Feds. Wednesdays have comedies The Conners, The Goldbergs, Abbott Elementary and Home Economics, then drama Big Sky. On Thursdays, it’s Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy and Alaska. Fridays feature Shark Tank and 20/20. Saturdays have college football and Sundays air America’s Funniest Home Videos, Celebrity Jeopardy!, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune and The Rookie.

“Our fall schedule is a testament to our strong, dynamic programming slate that we’re continuing to nurture with top talent, world-class, award-winning storytellers and marquee titles,” said Craig Erwich, president, Hulu Originals & ABC Entertainment. “By capitalizing on the success of our strongest assets, we’re betting on stability while also introducing and investing in key projects that will allow us to build on our momentum as the No. 1 entertainment network for the third consecutive year.”

The Rookie: Feds is a spinoff of The Rookie, with Niecy Nash-Betts the star. Alaska has Hilary Swank leading the cast, playing a disgraced reporter who departs New York for Anchorage.

Rookie comedy Not Dead Yet, with Gina Rodriguez, is on for the midseason, as are The Wonder Years and drama A Million Little Things. Not Dead Yet follows Rodriguez’s Nell, broke and newly single, restarting her life and writing obituaries. ■