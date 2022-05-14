ABC Orders ‘The Rookie’ Spinoff with Niecy Nash-Betts

ABC has ordered the pilots of dramas Alaska and The Rookie: Feds, and comedy Not Dead Yet, to series for next season.

Alaska is produced by 20th Television. From Tom McCarthy, it has Hilary Swank as a disgraced reporter who leaves her high-profile New York life behind to join a newspaper in Anchorage.

Entertainment One is the producer of The Rookie: Feds, along with ABC Signature. A spinoff of The Rookie, it has Niecy Nash-Betts as the oldest rookie in the FBI Academy. The spinoff was introduced as a two-part event during the fourth season of The Rookie.

From 20th Television, Not Dead Yet comes from David Windsor and Casey Johnson. Gina Rodriguez plays a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago. She lands a job writing obituaries. ■