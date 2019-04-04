‘Claws’ Back on TNT June 9

TNT dramedy Claws returns for season three Sunday, June 9. Niecy Nash, Carrie Preston and Judy Reyes are in the cast.

Claws follows the rise of five treacherous manicurists working at the Nail Artisans of Manatee County salon, “where there is a lot more going on than silk wraps and pedicures,” according to TNT.

In last year’s finale, Desna (Nash) dodged an ill-fated marriage to sinister Dr. Ruval (Jimmy Jean-Louis), took out her Russian crime boss, Zlata (Franka Potente), and inherited a casino. The celebrations ended with a cliffhanger when Virginia (Karrueche Tran) took a bullet for Desna as they were about to survey their new business venture.

In season three, the ladies quickly learn that the stakes couldn’t be higher in the casino world. Desna will take a gamble as she enters into business with a sinister couple.

Nash and Preston will each direct an episode.

The cast also includes Jenn Lyon, Jack Kesy, Kevin Ranking and Jason Antoon.