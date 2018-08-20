TNT Orders Pilot for Niecy Nash Late-Night Show

TNT has ordered a pilot for Naked With Niecy Nash, hosted and executive produced by Claws star Niecy Nash. The show will have a “late-night feel,” said TNT, with humor, advice and “Niecy-isms” on love, sex and relationships.

Sue Murphy, formerly of Chelsea and Chelsea Lately, is showrunner and executive producer.

“Niecy’s award-nominated work in our hit series, Claws, doesn’t even begin to cover the range of talent she can bring to television,” said Sarah Aubrey, executive VP, original programming, TNT. “Her improvisational skills, laugh-out-loud sense of humor, honesty, and thoughtfulness about the subjects of love and relationships made her book, It’s Hard to Fight Naked, a bestseller, and make Sue Murphy and Niecy Nash the perfect team to bring this type of playful show to TNT. Despite the title, Niecy will be doing the pilot fully clothed.”

Naked with Niecy Nash is a co-production between Turner’s Studio T and Telepictures, a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television. The series is also produced by Nash’s production company, Chocolate Chick.

“I’m so excited to add my voice to the late-night landscape,” said Nash. “Love is the thing we were created for but it’s also the place we struggle the most... until now! This is going to be a fun and sexy ride! TNT is the perfect partner for me in this endeavor! Adding an experienced and amazing executive producer and showrunner like Sue Murphy to this mix was the cherry on top.”

Nash stars in Claws, which was renewed for a third season.

TNT is part of Turner.