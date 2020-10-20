Netflix Won’t Do Season Two of Astronaut Drama ‘Away’

Netflix has canceled the space drama Away, which has Hilary Swank as astronaut Emma Green. Josh Charles, Vivian Wu and Mark Ivanir are also in the cast.

Andrew Hinderaker created the show, about an astronaut preparing to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars, known as the Mars Joint Initiative.

Away premiered September 4. There are ten episodes.

The series was inspired by an article in Esquire.

Away is executive produced by Hinderaker, Swank, Jessica Goldberg, Jason Katims, Matt Reeves, Edward Zwick, Adam Kassan and Jeni Mulein. Goldberg is the showrunner.