Gina Rodriguez Series ‘Diary of a Future President’ on Disney+ Jan. 17

Disney+ series Diary of a Future President premieres Jan. 17. Ilana Pena created the show and Gina Rodriguez of Jane the Virgin executive produces. Disney+ will stream ten episodes.

Told from the narration of her diary, Diary of a Future President follows Elena, a Cuban-American 12-year-old as she navigates the ups and downs of middle school and begins her journey to become the president of the United States.

I Can and I Will Productions and CBS Television Studios produce the show. Along with Rodriguez, Emily Gipson, Pena, Robin Shorr and Brad Silberling exec produce. Shorr is the showrunner.

Tess Romero plays young Elena, an unabashed girl with a strong point of view. Charlie Bushnell plays Bobby, Elena’s sweet and mischievous older brother. Selenis Leyva and Michael Weaver are also in the cast, and Gina Rodriguez has a guest-starring role as adult Elena, the president of the United States.

Rodriguez, who played Jane in Jane the Virgin, also directed the first episode.