Charli D’Amelio Show Premieres on Hulu Sept. 3

The D’Amelio Show, starring TikTok standout Charli D’Amelio, premieres on Hulu Sept. 3. All eight episodes are available when the show premieres.

“From relative obscurity and a seemingly normal life, to being thrust into the Hollywood limelight almost overnight, the D'Amelio's are faced with new challenges and opportunities they could not have imagined,” said Hulu. “Charli, who at 16 became one of the biggest celebrities with over 150 million followers combined and #1 on the TikTok platform in less than a year, has the world at her fingertips and is working to balance fame and family life with dancing, relationships, making new friends in L.A. and battling the haters online.”

Sister Dixie and parents Heidi and Mac are also in the show. “Raising teenagers is hard enough before adding a cross-country move, supporting their daughters’ dreams, and doing the best they can to stay close and protect their girls from the dark side of fame, while also trying to adjust to life in Hollywood,” goes the description.

Charli D’Amelio has over 123 million followers on TikTok and 43 million on Instagram.

Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman executive produce the series on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation, along with showrunner Sara Reddy.

The pilot is called “Charli D’Amelio? What the Heck?”