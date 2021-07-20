Jason Momoa Competition Series ‘The Climb’ on HBO Max

HBO Max has ordered the rock climbing competition series The Climb. Jason Momoa and rock climber Chris Sharma are behind the show, and will appear in it as well. Eight episodes are in the works.

HBO Max calls The Climb “a visually-arresting and life-changing adventure that represents the foundations of rock climbing and the exploration of the human spirit. In this all-encompassing competition, amateur climbers are put through a rigorous series of mental and physical challenges, utilizing the most intimidating ascents in the world to crown the world’s best amateur climber.”

Momoa’s films include Aquaman and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and his TV work includes Game of Thrones.



“We are thrilled to be working with Jason Momoa and IPC on this cinematic approach to a physical competition show with Mother Nature providing the most beautiful and challenging of obstacle courses,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive VP, non-fiction and live-action family programming, HBO Max.

The Climb is executive produced by Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman and Matt Shanfield on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC). Jason Momoa, Brian Mendoza and James Mendoza executive produce for On the Roam, and Chris Sharma and Jonathon Resteck exec produce as well.

“It’s a dream come true to create a show with one of my idols, my good friend, and legendary climber Chris Sharma,” said Momoa. “I’m thrilled to be partnering with HBO Max and to produce alongside IPC to bring you this incredible show about my favorite sport, rock climbing.”