HBO Max Offering Free Episodes Via Snap Mini

HBO Max is targeting the Snapchat generation by offering a roster of free episodes that they can watch with friends via the Snap Mini platform.

The free episodes include the first episode of the new HBO Max Original series Gossip Girl.

Also Read: Jason Momoa Competition Series 'The Climb' on HBO Max

“People love to come together to watch their favorite HBO Max shows and talk about what’s unfolding," said Sarah Lyons, executive VP, DTC global product management, HBO Max. "Our partnership with Snapchat is another step towards fulfilling that desire for human connection and providing our fans with co-viewing opportunities, while deepening their emotional relationship with the brand. We believe humans value recommendations that come from other humans, so having the opportunity for friends to suggest, and then subsequently watch content together paves the way for more meaningful discovery.”

Shapchat users can access HBO Max shows including 'Gossip Girl' (Image credit: HBO Max)

Upon entering the HBO Max Mini, Snapchat users will have to enter their birthday to access shows. Snapchat users will be able to access watch groups that are viewing episodes with an age appropriate rating.

Users can watch an episode through synchronized playback together, chat and share Bitmoji reactions throughout the show.

Following each episode, users 18 years and older, will be presented with the option to go to HBO Max to subscribe.

HBO Max will be offering Snapchat users the pilot episodes of the series Craftopia, Euphoria, The Flight Attendant, Game of Thrones, Genera+ion, Looney Tunes, Love Life, Lovecraft Country, Selena + Chef, Titans, Warrior and World of Calm. Also available is the first episode of season two of Betty.

“We’re excited to partner with HBO Max to offer our community an innovative co-viewing experience inside of Snapchat,” said Alston Cheek, director of platform partnerships at Snap, Inc. “Snap Minis offer an exciting new way for HBO Max to create social experiences for fans of its programming, complementing our incredible Snap Originals and partnered content available on Discover. The Mini is easy to use, and instantly brings friends together to watch their favorite titles and discover new shows for free.”

HBO Max said it is the first major stream to build a Snap mini with full-length episodes.