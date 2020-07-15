Tyra Banks to Host ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Tyra Banks will host the next season of Dancing with the Stars on ABC, succeeding Tom Bergeron. Banks will also executive produce the program.

Co-host Erin Andrews is also departing.

“Tom has been an integral part of the ABC family for nearly two decades, from hosting AFV to Dancing with the Stars – we are grateful for all he and Erin have done to make Dancing a success,” said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. “As we gear up for the show’s 29th season, we can’t wait to welcome Tyra Banks to our Dancing stage. Tyra is an award-winning multihyphenate whose fierce female prowess and influence across many industries have made an indelible mark. Her fresh take on America’s favorite dancing competition will surely bring more than a ‘Smize’ to fans everywhere.”

Andrew Llinares is executive producer and showrunner on Dancing.

Banks is a supermodel and TV talent, having hosted NBC’s America’s Got Talent and America’s Next Top Model on The CW, which she created and produced.

“I’ve been a fan of DWTS since its beginning,” said Banks. “The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances ... it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”

The series averaged 9.1 million total viewers last season after 35 days of viewing across linear and digital platforms.

Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm.