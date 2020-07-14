Tom Bergeron Departs ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Tom Bergeron, host of Dancing with the Stars on ABC, has left the show. He’s hosted the program for all of its 28 seasons.

Bergeron shared on Twitter, “Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

Co-host Erin Andrews, who competed on the show in 2010, is also leaving. She came on board in season 18.

The show airs on Mondays. Season 29 begins in the coming weeks.

BBC Studios produces Dancing with the Stars. Andrew Llinares is executive producer.

In a statement, ABC and BBC Studios said “Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show.”