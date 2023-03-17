Tyra Banks Departing ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Tyra Banks is stepping away as ‘Dancing With the Stars’ host.

Tyra Banks, host of Dancing With the Stars, is departing the show. Banks told TMZ she is exiting the program to put more energy into her entrepreneurial endeavours, and into producing television.

“I feel it’s time for me to focus on my business,” she said.

A former supermodel, Banks replaced Tom Bergeron as host for season 29 in 2020, with Erin Andrews departing as well. Banks came on board Dancing With the Stars as an executive producer. The show shifted to Disney Plus from ABC for season 31, which premiered in fall 2022.

Alfonso Ribeiro joined Banks as co-host last year. Charli D’Amelio won the Dancing title.

Banks was previously the host of America’s Next Top Model on The CW, which she created and produced, and America’s Got Talent on NBC, for seasons 12-13. Banks graduated from the Owner/President Management program at Harvard Business School in 2012.

Approached outside Whole Foods Market in Santa Monica, she told TMZ (opens in new tab)she’s going “from the ballroom to the boardroom.” Her business ventures include Smize & Dream ice cream and a new business TV show.

“I really, really want to focus on business,” Banks said, “and you can’t do that, hosting a show.”

Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm. ■