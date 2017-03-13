Tyra Banks Named ‘America’s Got Talent’ Host

NBC has named Tyra Banks host of America’s Got Talent for the upcoming 12th season. Banks’ TV work includes creating and executive producing America’s Next Top Model.

Banks is CEO of the Tyra Banks Company. In 2012, she graduated from the Owner/President Management program at Harvard Business School. She recently developed Fierce Capital, the investment arm of the Tyra Banks Company, which invests in early-stage companies.

“Since I was a little girl, I’ve been obsessed with grandiose acts and performers who make the seemingly impossible possible,” said Banks. “I love how AGT brings that feeling into everyone’s home, capturing the best of people who come out and give it their all to make those big, fierce and outrageous dreams come true. I look forward to connecting with the dreamers, having fun and giving hugs and words of encouragement when needed. And maybe I’ll get one or two performers to smize for the audience!”

Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and reality group, NBC Entertainment, called Banks “the complete package.”

“Out-of-this-world talented, funny, brilliant and all heart,” he added. “In whatever she has done, she has always connected with audiences around the world. Her vivacious spirit will infuse AGT in a big way.”

America’s Got Talent is a summer powerhouse that last summer surged to its highest adult 18-49 average (a 3.0 rating) in three years and most-watched season (13.5 million viewers) in five years. It also earned more than 1 billion video views across its far-reaching social media handles.

Returning for season 12 are creator and judge Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel. The series returns to Los Angeles this summer with live shows from the famed Dolby Theatre.

“Welcome to the America’s Got Talent family, Tyra! This is really exciting,” said Cowell.