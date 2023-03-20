Julianne Hough to Co-Host ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Julianne Hough will be the co-host on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, joining Alfonso Ribeiro. Hough succeeds Tyra Banks, who announced her departure last week.

The show returns to Disney Plus in the fall.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough will return as judges.

Hough joined Dancing with the Stars as a professional dancer in 2007 and became a judge in 2014, a role she played for three seasons. Hough made her Broadway debut last year in POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive. She hosted the 75th Tony Awards last year as well, with Darren Criss.

Her acting credits include Safe Haven, Footloose and Rock of Ages. Hough was a judge on America’s Got Talent too, for season 14.

Dancing with the Stars is produced by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

Banks departed Dancing to focus on her entrepreneurial ventures. ■