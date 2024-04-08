Freeze Frame | April 2024
Event photos from the Golden Mic Awards, ACA Summit and more
Click through on the gallery below for photos from the 2024 Golden Mic Awards, where the Broadcasters Foundation of America honored Hearst’s Jordan Wertlieb, the 2024 ACA Connects Summit in Washington and more events from around the TV industry.
At the 2024 Broadcasters Foundation of America fundraising gala at The Plaza in New York (l. to r.): Scott Herman, chairman, BFOA; Hearst EVP and COO Jordan Wertlieb, the 2024 Golden Mic Award winner; and Tim McCarthy, president, BFOA.
(From l.): Broadcasters Foundation of America chair Scott Herman and board member Deborah Roberts, co-anchor of 20/20 on ABC; Deborah Norville, winner of the Edward F. McLaughlin Lifetime Achievement Award; and BFOA president Tim McCarthy at the group’s gala fundraiser in New York.
Comcast and TV One awarded $10,000 to Hartford, Connecticut, organization Hart Lift during a Black History Month watch party for TV One’s Urban One Honors (l. to r.): Camille Thelemaque-Bearden, TV One; Adrienne Cochrane, CEO, YWCA Hartford Region; Connecticut Sen. Douglas McCrory; Carolyne Hannah, Comcast; LaTanya Butler, TV One; David Griggs, MetroHartford Alliance; Toi Thornton, anchor, NBC Connecticut; and Marcus Cook, TV One.
Next Level Chef judge Nyesha Arrington arrives at Fox’s Spring Press Event on the Fox lot in Hollywood.
(From l.): Director Peter Farrelly and cast members Andrew Santino, Jermaine Fowler, Lex Scott Davis and John Cena at the New York premiere of Prime Video original movie Ricky Stanicky.
Team “Parabellum Group” from the University of Denver celebrate their win at the 17th annual Media+Tech Collective of the Rockies Innovation Challenge competition. (From l.): judge Mark Bridges of CableLabs, winner Lis McLaughlin, judge David Sedlock of Zayo, winner Benjamin Shorb and judge Brooke Puter of Comcast.
(From l.): ACA Connects president and CEO Grant Spellmeyer; FCC commissioner Anna Gomez; and Boycom president/CEO and co-founder Patricia Jo Boyers, the ACA chair, at the ACA Connects Summit in Washington, D.C.
Frank Luntz, Luntz Global communications adviser and pollster, speaks at the ACA Connects Summit at the Grand Hyatt Washington in Washington, D.C.
(From l.): Scott Stuber, former chairman, Netflix Film; Adam Sandler; Carey Mulligan; and Ted Sarandos, co-CEO, Netflix, at the special screening of Spaceman at the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood.
Executive producer Jonathan Nolan (l.) and Amazon Studios head of marketing Sue Kroll at the SXSW party for Prime Video’s Fallout.
NEXT TV NEWSLETTER
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Mike Demenchuk has served as content manager of Broadcasting+Cable and Multichannel News since 2016. After stints as reporter and editor at Adweek, The Bond Buyer and local papers in New Jersey, he joined the staff of Multichannel News in 1999 as assistant managing editor and has served as the cable trade publication's managing editor since 2005. He edits copy and writes headlines for both the print magazine and website, wrangles the occasional e-newsletter and reviews TV shows from time to time. He's also the guy to bother with your guest blog, Fates & Fortunes and Freeze Frame submissions.