Golden Mic Award Event Salutes Hearst’s Jordan Wertlieb

Jordan Wertlieb, executive VP and chief operating officer of Hearst Corp., was given the Golden Mic Award by the Broadcasters Foundation of America March 4. The event took place at The Plaza in New York and also saw Deborah Norville, anchor of Inside Edition, pick up the Edward F. McLaughlin Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Broadcasters Foundation provides financial aid to members of the broadcast community who have encountered serious misfortune.

Soledad O’Brien, host of Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien, hosted the event. Scott Herman, Broadcasters Foundation chair, and Tim McCarthy, foundation president, greeted attendees in the Plaza’s Grand Ballroom. Ray Cole, president and chief operating officers, Citadel Communications offered a heartfelt tribute to Philip Lombardo, Broadcasters Foundation chairman emeritus, who passed away in January. Cole said he, and the broadcast industry, have “lost a friend and a tireless leader.”

It was then revealed that Lombardo’s wife Kim is donating $500,000 to the foundation, a figure matched by investor Mario Gabelli, adding a cool $1 million to Broadcasters Foundation coffers.

Starting next year, the Golden Mic event will feature the Philip Lombardo Spirit Award, given to the individual who brings exemplary character and a positive attitude to the broadcast business.

Deborah Roberts, ABC News correspondent, introduced Norville. “Hers is the story of a true indefatigable journalist,” said Roberts.

Roberts singled out Norville’s ability to “pivot and persevere” when her career mandated she do so, such as her departure from Today after the birth of her first child.

Stepping onstage, Norville shared that she marks 29 years on Inside Edition March 5. She called it “a true humbling honor” to receive an award named for McLaughlin, a radio mogul and former Broadcasters Foundation chairman.

“This profession has given me everything,” said Norville. “Everything.”

A musical performance from Pete Caldera and the Carnegie Club Quartet, Caldera an old friend of Wertlieb’s, was next. Caldera covers the New York Yankees for The Record of Bergen County, New Jersey, when he’s not singing Sinatra.

A video tribute to Wertlieb included Dan Joerres, WBAL Baltimore president and general manager; Emerson Coleman, Hearst Television senior VP of programming; and Jean Dietze, former president, affiliate relations at NBC.

Wertlieb “really has the whole package as a leader,” said Steven Swartz, Hearst president and CEO.

Emily Barr, retired president and CEO, Graham Media Group, noted how Wertlieb has long been a go-to guy in broadcasting. “Throughout his career, he has stepped up again and again and again,” she said.

David Barrett, retired chairman and CEO, Hearst Television, poked fun at Wertlieb’s tireless dedication to the University of Michigan (he’s an alumnus) and its elite football team. “It’s way over the top,” said Barrett.

He said Wertlieb “has always possessed the great qualities of a leader,” and “his emotional intelligence is very strong.”

Barrett concluded with a limerick written for his protege, then added, “I’m proud of you, Jordan. Love you.”

Michael J. Hayes, Hearst Corp. senior VP and Hearst Television president, spoke of Wertlieb’s efforts to keep employees focused during the pandemic, and visiting all 33 stations when it was safe to do so, “greeting every employee in person.”

“He showed up,” said Hayes. “As a leader, that’s who Jordan is.”

Next up was Blake Wertlieb, Jordan’s son who is in ad sales at NBCUniversal. He mentioned how he and his sisters, as kids, thought their dad sold TVs out of his car. “This is a step up,” he said of the black-tie gathering.

Blake mentioned that Jordan Wertlieb is set to become a grandfather in addition to taking on new things at Hearst. “We are so excited to see what the future brings,” he said.

Wertlieb stepped on stage, and told Blake he is forgiven for going to Michigan State.

Addressing all of Hearst Corp., he said, “I could not be more proud of the work by each of you.”

He spoke of the role local media plays in community and democracy, and addressed regulators he feels hinders broadcast’s ability to serve the community.

“This is not a job but a mission, a commitment to the community,” Wertlieb said. “A mission of service, a mission of community.”