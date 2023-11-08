Jordan Wertlieb To Get Golden Mike Award From Broadcasters Foundation

Jordan Wertlieb, Hearst executive VP and chief operating officer, will get the Golden Mike Award from the Broadcasters Foundation of America. The award will be given out Monday, March 4 at The Plaza Hotel in New York.

The Broadcasters Foundation has distributed millions of dollars in aid to broadcasters who have lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease or unforeseen tragedy. The Golden Mike Award is presented annually to an individual for their excellence in and commitment to broadcasting, and their service to the community at large.

“We’re proud to honor Jordan for his distinguished career, commitment to broadcasting, and dedication to the charitable mission of the Broadcasters Foundation,” said Scott Herman, chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation of America. “He is a staunch believer in top-quality content that audiences want.”

Wertlieb was promoted to executive VP and COO in May of 2023, and was a senior VP of Hearst and president of Hearst Television since 2013. He has been a member of the Hearst board of directors since 2013.

“I am honored by this recognition from the Board of the Broadcasters Foundation,” Wertlieb said. “The Broadcasters Foundation’s mission is to provide financial aid to our colleagues whose lives have been impacted by illness, accident, or natural disaster. I am committed to helping those in need and grateful to all who support this important organization.”

Wertlieb is a member of the Broadcasters Foundation board of directors and is vice chair. He is on the board of the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Leadership Foundation and is a member of the A+E Networks board. In 2018 he was inducted into the B+C Hall of Fame.

“Jordan’s impressive career is matched only by his inspiring commitment to the Broadcasters Foundation,” said Tim McCarthy, president of the Broadcasters Foundation. “He gives his time and energy to advancing our cause, including attending our recent Media Mixer in New York City, an event designed for junior professionals in broadcasting to meet and network with top-level executives.”

Previous Golden Mike recipients include Bob Pittman, chairman and CEO of iHeartMedia; David Barrett, former president and CEO of Hearst Television; Perry Sook, chairman and CEO of Nexstar Media Group; Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations; and Emily Barr, former president and CEO of Graham Media Group.