Wertlieb Promoted to Hearst EVP/COO, Hayes Elevated to Hearst Television President

Jordan Wertlieb, Hearst Television president, has been named executive vice president and chief operating officer of parent company Hearst, effective May 1. He succeeds Mark E. Aldam, who is stepping down. Michael J. Hayes, chief operating officer of Hearst Television, will succeed Wertlieb as Hearst senior VP, and president of Hearst Television.

“Jordan’s 10 years atop Hearst Television have produced record operating results and journalism of great distinction,” said Hearst President and CEO Steven R. Swartz. “He has established himself as an outstanding leader both at Hearst and within the television industry, and he will be a great partner to me and to all of our Hearst colleagues in the next stage of our company’s growth.”

Wertlieb, 58, has been president of Hearst Television since 2013. He was inducted into the B+C Hall of Fame in 2018. He is past chairman of the National Association of Broadcasters joint board of directors and, previously, was chairman of its television board. He is a member of the A+E Networks board and is vice chair of the Broadcasters Foundation of America board. He is a past president-chairman of the NBC affiliates board.

“I couldn’t be more excited to work more closely with Steve, the Hearst executive team and our company’s outstanding business leaders,” said Wertlieb. “Hearst has been a staple of my life and my family’s life for nearly 30 years, and each day, its creativity, community leadership and customer focus make me proud. I am grateful to Steve, Frank Bennack, Will Hearst and the Hearst board of directors for this opportunity.”

Aldam will remain with Hearst, first as an executive vice president to help with the transition until November 1, then as executive at large and special advisor to the CEO.

“In his 17 years at Hearst, Mark has led our newspaper company, pioneered numerous innovations, including those in technology and e-commerce, and brought many talented individuals into our Hearst family,” said Swartz. “We thank him for all he has done for our company, and we are quite pleased that we will continue to benefit from his guidance going forward.”

Hayes, 57, was promoted to chief operating officer and deputy group head of Hearst Television in January 2022.

“Mike has continuously distinguished himself through more than two decades of leadership positions at Hearst Television and is a fitting successor to Jordan and other great Hearst Television leaders, including Hearst trustees David Barrett and John Conomikes,” Swartz said.

Wertlieb said of Hayes, “Throughout his entire career, Mike has been an important voice in our company and an instrumental thought leader during his tenure in corporate leadership and specifically over the last year as Hearst Television’s chief operating officer. In every assignment, he has exemplified the Hearst culture. His unparalleled leadership, commitment to localism and focus on the advancement and growth of individuals throughout the company have positioned him perfectly to lead Hearst Television into the future.”

Before being promoted to corporate, Hayes held GM positions at WTAE Pittsburgh and WYFF Greenville-Spartanburg, both Hearst TV stations.

“It is an honor to follow John Conomikes, David Barrett and Jordan Wertlieb,” said Hayes. “Working with each of these impactful leaders over the years shaped my affection, appreciation and understanding of Hearst Television, our culture and our values. All over the country, our talented teams produce best-in-class content as they reflect and serve their diverse communities. Their work—and commitment to excellence in all facets of what we do—defines local broadcasting. The future of the industry is bright. I look forward to working with Steve and Jordan to continue capitalizing on our success and the extraordinary opportunities ahead.”

Hearst Television stations include WCVB Boston, WBAL Baltimore and KCRA Sacramento.

Aldam, 59, said “it is the right time to step back and prioritize other purpose-directed interests.”

“It has been an honor to serve alongside such a talented group of mission-resolute leaders, and I am thrilled to be staying at Hearst to support the recent investments we’ve made in e-commerce and data innovations,” he added. ■