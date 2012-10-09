David Barrett Getting Golden Mike Award

David Barrett, president and CEO of Hearst Television, will be awarded the 2013 Golden Mike by the Broadcasters Foundation of America Feb. 25 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. The black-tie gala will benefit the Foundation's mission to provide aid to broadcasters in need.

Barrett, who leads Hearst's 29 station group, joined Hearst in 1984 as GM of the company's Baltimore radio stations, later assuming responsibility for the Hearst Radio Group, and then for TV station WBAL Baltimore. In 1991, he was promoted to VP of Hearst Corporation and deputy GM of broadcasting. He rose to his current position in 2001.

"David has been a vigorous champion of the Foundation's mission to help broadcasters who are in desperate need," stated Philip J. Lombardo, chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation. "David's exemplary leadership at Hearst, his commitment to the Foundation's charitable cause, and his dedication to community service have earned him this acknowledgement. We are proud to honor him."

Barrett was inducted into the B&C Hall of Fame in 2008, among many other professional distinctions.

"Broadcasting has been a rewarding career, allowing me to be a part of an industry that gives back to local communities across America," noted Barrett. "The Broadcasters Foundation is unique in that it helps those from within the broadcasting community. I would encourage everyone in this terrific business to learn more about the Foundation, and help us help those who need it most."

Dennis Swanson of Fox was given the award in 2012, and Alan Frank of Post-Newsweek received it in 2011.