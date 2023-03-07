‘Proud and Humbled’ Jack Abernethy Picks Up Golden Mike Award

Richard Wiley (l.) and Jack Abernethy are saluted at the Golden Mike Award dinner.

Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations, got the Golden Mike Award at The Plaza in New York March 6, the award given out annually by the Broadcasters Foundation of America. Richard E. Wiley, chair emeritus at Wiley and former FCC chairman, was given the Edward F. McLaughlin Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Broadcasters Foundation helps people in the broadcast industry who are facing acute need, whether it is due to illness, natural disaster or another catastrophe. It will disburse more than $2 million in financial assistance this year.

Soledad O’Brien, host of Matter of Fact, hosted the dinner.

Scott Herman, chairman of the Foundation, reminded those in the ballroom that “you should all know you are keeping that net strong for those who count on us.”

Wiley, who was Federal Communications Commission chairman from 1974 to 1977 before launching an influential communications law practice in Washington, was singled out by a long list of broadcast luminaries in a video tribute. Gary Shapiro, Consumer Technology Association president, called him “the father of HDTV.” Perry Sook, Nexstar Media Group chairman and CEO, said Wiley streamlined the FCC and made it more efficient for broadcasters in America.

Jeff Smulyan, chairman and CEO of Emmis Communications, stepped up to the podium. “No one has ever regretted knowing Dick Wiley,” he said, calling him “the man to see” in Washington.

“They value your advice, but more than that, they value your friendship,” he said.

Wiley spoke of his father bringing home a 10-inch Philco TV, and how his life changed.

With NextGen TV, Wiley said, “the best is yet to come” for broadcasting.

After a musical performance from country singer Frank Ray, a video tribute to Abernethy rolled, including Sherri Shepherd, Harvey Levin and Jerry O’Connell offering their thoughts and quips.

Rosanna Scotto, co-host of Good Day New York on WNYW New York, then stepped onstage to introduce the Fox Stations boss. She spoke of how he told the newsroom to “break the news, don’t read the news,” and gave news professionals a tremendous amount of freedom.

“He encourages us — and expects us — to take risks,” Scotto said.

Abernethy then stepped onto the stage. “Broadcasting is about service,” he said. “We need to take care of our own.”

He spoke of his mother pushing him hard to succeed as a kid in Kingston, New York, and thanked Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch “for their unwavering support of local broadcasting.” He also credited the Murdochs for giving him, and Fox station general managers, the freedom to run stations as they see fit.

Abernethy said he is “proud and humbled to be part of this great tradition of broadcasting.” ■