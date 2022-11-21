Fox’s Jack Abernethy Gets Golden Mike Award

Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations, will get the Golden Mike Award from the Broadcasters Foundation of America. The black-tie event happens Monday, March 6 at the Plaza Hotel in New York.

Abernethy has run the Fox group since 2004, overseeing 29 TV stations.

“We’re proud to honor Jack for his distinguished career, and the success his leadership has brought to the Fox Television Stations,” Scott Herman, chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation of America, said. “A champion of local news and live events, Jack’s vision has propelled the Fox group of stations to the forefront in their markets, earning recognition across the industry.”

The Broadcasters Foundation Golden Mike Award is presented annually to an individual for their excellence in and commitment to broadcasting, and their ongoing service to the community at large.

“I would like to thank Scott Herman, Tim McCarthy and the Broadcasters Foundation Board of Directors for this prestigious Golden Mike Award and for their tremendous commitment to helping and supporting broadcasters in need across the country,” Abernethy said. “Now, more than ever, we must help those in our industry who are facing challenging times so we can continue to encourage and foster the entrepreneurial spirit and journalistic dedication of local newsrooms, which are making an immeasurable impact in their respective communities.”

Past Golden Mike winners include Michael Bloomberg, Perry Sook, Gordon Smith and Hilton Howell, Jr. Howell was awarded earlier this year. ■