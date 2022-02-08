Al Roker, Deborah Roberts Host Golden Mike Award Dinner

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts will host the 2022 BFOA Golden Mike Award dinner.

Al Roker, feature anchor and co-host on Today, and Deborah Roberts, ABC News senior national affairs correspondent, will host the 2022 BFOA Golden Mike Award dinner. It happens March 14 at the Plaza in New York.

Hilton Howell, chairman and CEO of Gray Television and Atlantic American Corporation, gets the Golden Mike. The Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to sportscaster Lesley Visser.

The event is a fundraiser for the Broadcasters Foundation of America.

Roker and Roberts are married. Roker has spent over 40 years at NBC. Roberts appears on 20/20, Nightline, Good Morning America and World News Tonight with David Muir.

Previous Golden Mike recipients include Dave Lougee, Emily Barr, David Barrett, Michael Bloomberg and Gordon Smith.

Since its inception 70 years ago, the Broadcasters Foundation has distributed millions of dollars in aid to broadcasters who have lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease or unforeseen tragedy. ■