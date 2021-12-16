Gray TV’s Hilton Howell to Receive Golden Mike Award March 14 In Person in NYC

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has named Hilton H. Howell Jr., chairman and CEO of Gray Television and Atlantic American Corporation, to receive the 2022 Golden Mike Award. The award will be presented during a black-tie gala on Monday, March 14, 2022, at the Plaza Hotel in New York City, marking the return of the foundation’s biggest fundraiser, which did not take place in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Broadcasters Foundation is the only charity devoted exclusively to providing financial assistance to colleagues in broadcasting who are in dire need. Even with the loss of major fundraising events during COVID, more than $1.8 million in monthly and one-time emergency grants will be awarded this year.

“It’s been a challenging year-and-a-half, and we are thrilled to honor Hilton and once again present the Golden Mike Award live and in-person,” Broadcasters Foundation chairman Scott Herman said in a statement. “Looking ahead, our goal remains to provide financial aid for every broadcaster who qualifies.”

“The Broadcasters Foundation is often a lifeline for our colleagues,” said Howell, who also serves on the foundation’s board of directors. “I am honored to be recognized by the Broadcasters Foundation and ask everyone in our business who has made a good living from broadcasting, to consider donating any amount to help our colleagues who have been hit by shattering circumstances.”

Howell is a highly respected broadcaster with over 25 years of experience in broadcasting. He began his career practicing law and spent several years in the insurance industry. He is a former member of the board of directors for the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), the Advisory Council of the Center for Leadership and Ethics for the University of Texas at Austin and the Advisory Board of Curant Health Care. He is also a member of YPO/WPO, the premier leadership organization of chief executives in the world, and a former member on the NBC Affiliate Board.

Having been appointed by Governor Zell Miller to serve on the board of the Georgia Department of Human Resources and serving as chairman of the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia, Howell is an active member of the Atlanta community.

The Broadcasters Foundation of America Golden Mike Award dinner attracts a who’s who of broadcast media executives and celebrities. The presenters and performers for this year’s event will be announced shortly. Previous recipients include Dave Lougee, Perry Sook, Emily Barr, David Barrett, Michael Bloomberg, Bob Pittman, Gordon Smith and Jeff Smulyan. For more information, contact the Broadcasters Foundation at 212-373-8250 or email info@thebfoa.org. ■