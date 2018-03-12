Golden Mike Dinner Raises $250k for Foundation

New York — Graham Media Group president and CEO Emily Barr received the Broadcasters Foundation of America’s 2018 Golden Mike Award at a black-tie event on March 5 at the Plaza Hotel, at which $250,000 was raised to help broadcasters in need.

The foundation also posthumously presented the 2018 Lifetime Achievement Award to Ed McLaughlin, the iconic broadcaster who discovered Rush Limbaugh and was previously chairman of the foundation. His widow, Pat, accepted the award.

Deborah Norville of Inside Edition hosted the event, and the presenters were Peggy Allen, former TV production and programming executive and current Vermont sheep farmer; Don Graham, chairman of Graham Holdings Co.; and Hank Price, president and general manager of WVTM in Birmingham, Ala.

Graham, in his remarks, said in part: “In Emily Barr tonight, we’re honoring a great manager. She is electric. She comes to a company and infuses it with a feeling that good things are going to happen. She inspires the best in people.”

Graham also said that Barr “has our stations innovating, changing, demanding, ceaselessly trying to be No. 1 in their markets and ceaselessly trying to serve their communities better.”

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has distributed millions of dollars in aid to thousands of broadcasters and their families who lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease or unforeseen family tragedy.

During the event, it was noted that the foundation in recent months had made more than $300,000 in emergency grants to broadcasters in Texas, Florida, Puerto Rico and California who were affected by the recent devastating hurricanes and sweeping wildfires. For more information about the charitable organization, go to broadcastersfoundation.org.