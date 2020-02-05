Deborah Norville to Host Golden Mike Award Dinner

Deborah Norville, anchor at Inside Edition, will host the Golden Mike Award dinner March 4 at the Plaza Hotel in New York. The Broadcasters Foundation of America gives out the Golden Mike each year to a broadcast executive. Dave Lougee, president and CEO of Tegna, gets the award this year. George Beasley, founder and chairman of Beasley Media Group, gets the lifetime achievement award.

Presenters will be Gordon Smith, president and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters, Jack Sander, founder of Sander Media, and Lynn Beall, Tegna executive VP and chief operating officer of media operations.

Nile Rodgers and Chic will perform.

The Broadcasters Foundation distributes money to broadcasters who have lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease or unforeseen tragedy. Norville is on the Broadcasters Foundation board of directors.

Previous Golden Mike recipients include Emily Barr, David Barrett, Michael Bloomberg, Cathy Hughes and Alfred Liggins, Bob Pittman, Gordon Smith, Jeff Smulyan and Perry Sook.

Craig Melvin, news anchor of Today and anchor at MSNBC, hosted last year’s event.