Richard E. Wiley To Get Broadcasters Foundation Lifetime Achievement Award

(Image credit: Broadcasters Foundation)

Richard E. Wiley, former chairman, commissioner and general counsel of the FCC, will get the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Broadcasters Foundation of America March 6. The award honors an individual “who has made invaluable contributions to the television and radio industries,” said the Foundation.

Wiley will receive the award when the Broadcasters Foundation hosts its Golden Mike Award event at the Plaza Hotel in New York. Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations, will get the Golden Mike Award that night.

“Dick’s commitment to fight for our industry in Washington has given broadcasters the opportunity to grow their business,” said Scott Herman, chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation of America. “His strong belief in our industry has extended to his support of the mission of the Broadcasters Foundation to help those in our business who need it most. We are honored to present him with the Lifetime Achievement Award.”

During his tenure at the FCC from 1970 to 1977, Wiley fostered increased competition and lessened regulation in the communications field. As chair of the FCC's Advisory Committee on Advanced Television Service, from 1987 to 1995, he played a pivotal role in the development of HDTV.

“I am honored to receive this Lifetime Achievement Award from the Broadcasters Foundation,” Wiley said. “Since arriving at the FCC more than 50 years ago, and co-founding our DC law firm almost 40 years ago, it’s been a privilege to work with broadcasters on landmark innovations including the development of high-definition TV. I’m proud to be a part of this great industry’s evolution, and to support the Foundation’s mission of providing a critical safety net for members of the broadcast profession.”

Wiley is chairman emeritus of the law firm he co-founded, Wiley Rein, LLP.

“Dick has been a driving force in the advancement of the broadcast industry for both radio and television,” stated Tim McCarthy, president of the Broadcasters Foundation of America. “His achievements have allowed our industry to remain competitive in the ever-evolving media landscape, and we are delighted to recognize him for his many accomplishments.”

Other Lifetime Achievement Award winners from the Broadcasters Foundation are Lesley Visser, Charles Osgood, George Beasley, Ed McLaughlin and Dick Clark. ■