Broadcasters Foundation Starts Giving Campaign

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has launched its annual year-end giving campaign. The appeal asks for tax-deductible donations to provide financial assistance to people in broadcasting whose lives have been shattered by debilitating illness, accident or catastrophe.

“Our grantees are your colleagues,” said Tim McCarthy, president of the Broadcasters Foundation. “They are hard-working men and women who through no fault of their own need our help. Requests for aid continue to increase every year. We cannot turn our backs on those in our industry who need our help.”

The Broadcasters Foundation will award close to $2 million in monthly and one-time emergency grants this year. Over the past 20 years, the foundation has distributed more than $15 million to broadcasters in need.

“Disaster often strikes without notice and extreme circumstances can deplete a life’s savings quickly,” said Scott Herman, chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation board. “We need everyone in radio and TV to spread the word about the Foundation’s charitable mission across their station and company, in case they or someone they know needs our help.”