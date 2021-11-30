On Giving Tuesday, Broadcasters Foundation Seeks Donations

Giving Tuesday, the international day of giving, is tomorrow (Nov. 30), and the Broadcasters Foundation of America is asking for donations to help radio and television colleagues who are in acute need due to illness, accident or disaster.

“There’s never been a better opportunity to make an impact by giving back and helping those in our business who have been hit by tragic and unthinkable circumstances,” said Tim McCarthy, co-president of the Broadcasters Foundation.

“As you’re thinking of the organizations you love and support, please consider including the Broadcasters Foundation in your donations,” said Scott Herman, chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation.

For over 70 years, the Broadcasters Foundation has provided medical aid and disaster relief to broadcasters and their families across the United States. This year, the Broadcasters Foundation will award more than $1.8 million in monthly and emergency grants.