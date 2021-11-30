On Giving Tuesday, Broadcasters Foundation Seeks Donations
By B+C Staff
Broadcasters Foundation of America helps radio and television colleagues in acute need due to illness, accident or disaster
Giving Tuesday, the international day of giving, is tomorrow (Nov. 30), and the Broadcasters Foundation of America is asking for donations to help radio and television colleagues who are in acute need due to illness, accident or disaster.
“There’s never been a better opportunity to make an impact by giving back and helping those in our business who have been hit by tragic and unthinkable circumstances,” said Tim McCarthy, co-president of the Broadcasters Foundation.
“As you’re thinking of the organizations you love and support, please consider including the Broadcasters Foundation in your donations,” said Scott Herman, chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation.
For over 70 years, the Broadcasters Foundation has provided medical aid and disaster relief to broadcasters and their families across the United States. This year, the Broadcasters Foundation will award more than $1.8 million in monthly and emergency grants.
Individual donations can be made to the Guardian Fund, corporate contributions are accepted through the Angel Initiative, and bequests can be arranged through the Legacy Society. To learn more or to donate, please contact the Broadcasters Foundation at 212-373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org or visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org. ■
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.