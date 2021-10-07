Broadcasters Foundation President Set To Retire

Broadcasters Foundation of America president Jim Thompson will retire at the end of 2022 and will share his duties with Tim McCarthy until then, the foundation said.

A BFOA search committee unanimously chose McCarthy as the best candidate for the position, and the board of directors unanimously endorsed him and the succession plan.

The announcement came from Scott Herman, chairman of the Broadcasters Foundation, and goes into effect Nov. 1.

(Image credit: Broadcasters Foundation of America)

McCarthy most recently was with ESPN/Walt Disney Co. as senior VP and general manager of Audio Play-By-Play and general manager of New York and LA Radio. He joined ESPN in 1998 as general manager and president of WABC/Radio Disney/ESPN. McCarthy began his career in radio at WABC Radio in 1990.

A philanthropist who gives back to the broadcast industry and the community, he has been recognized as “Man of the Year” by The Epilepsy Society of New York (2004) and received Disney’s “Points of Light Volunteer Service Award” (2014). He has conducted fundraisers for numerous charitable causes, including The Chris McCarthy Golf Outing, which raises money for kids with epilepsy, and served as The Voice of 9/11 Dinner Chair.

During his 40-plus year career, Thompson was president of Westinghouse Broadcasting’s radio division, president and co-owner of Liberty Radio Group, and general manager of KYW-TV, Philadelphia.