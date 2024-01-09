Deborah Norville To Get Lifetime Achievement Award at Broadcasters Foundation’s Golden Mic Event

Deborah Norville will get the 2024 Edward F. McLaughlin Lifetime Achievement Award when the Broadcasters Foundation of America holds its Golden Mic event March 4 at the Plaza Hotel in New York. Norville is the host of Inside Edition and a longtime member of the Broadcasters Foundation board.

The McLaughlin Award is given annually to an individual who has made invaluable contributions to the television and radio industries.

“Deborah is an accomplished broadcaster who has selflessly given a tremendous amount of time and energy to the Broadcasters Foundation,” Scott Herman, foundation chair, said. “She has led the way on several initiatives, including using her talents on the Foundation’s video and serving as host of the Golden Mic Award gala numerous times. It is our privilege to honor Deborah’s achievements and contributions to broadcasting.”

The Broadcasters Foundation has distributed millions of dollars in aid to broadcasters who have lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease or unforeseen tragedy.

Jordan Wertlieb, executive VP and chief operating officer, Hearst, gets the Golden Mic in March. The award is presented annually to an individual for their excellence in and commitment to broadcasting, and their service to the community at large.

In addition to being a Broadcasters Foundation board member, Norville has hosted the Golden Mic event too.

“I am honored to have been chosen for this recognition and the opportunity it gives to highlight our work at the Broadcasters Foundation,” said Norville. “I have been so blessed to have my career as a television journalist and feel supporting this organization all these years is one way of paying my debt of gratitude.”

Norville has been a co-host on Today and a correspondent and anchor at CBS News. She was inducted into the B+C Hall of Fame in 2016.

“Deborah is passionate about broadcasting and helping those in our business who cannot work due to illness or have been hit by tragedy,” said Tim McCarthy, president of the Broadcasters Foundation. "I’m delighted that we will honor her many career achievements and dedication to broadcasting with the Lifetime Achievement Award.”

The Lifetime Achievement Award is named after Edward F. McLaughlin, recognized for discovering Rush Limbaugh.