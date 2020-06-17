Scott Herman Named Chair of Broadcasters Foundation Board

The board of directors of the Broadcasters Foundation of America elected Scott Herman, long-time CBS Radio and Group W executive and current CEO of SHH Media Management, as chair. He succeeds Dan Mason, who remains on the board. Jordan Wertlieb, president of Hearst Television, was re-elected as vice chair.

Steve Jones, president and COO of Skyview Networks, was elected as a director as the board held a video-conference meeting June 17. The Broadcasters Foundation of America provides financial assistance to broadcasters in acute need.

“It has been an honor to serve the broadcasting industry as Chair of the Broadcasters Foundation, and I look forward to continuing my involvement as a Board member of this unique charity that helps our colleagues,” Mason said. “I am pleased to turn over the chair seat to Scott, who I know to be both capable and caring. He loves this industry as much as I do and will work tirelessly to help those in our business who need it most.”

“I have great admiration for Dan and the charitable work that he and the Board do every day,” Herman said. “Tragedy that upends lives and leaves our colleagues in desperate need deserve our help and support. I am grateful for this opportunity to give back to our industry. I also want to welcome Steve, who has contributed time and energy to helping raise funds to support our cause.”

Herman spent nearly 40 years of his career at CBS Radio and its predecessor companies, Group W and Infinity Broadcasting, before launching SHH Media Management, an executive advisory firm that consults media operators and the financial community on mergers and acquisitions and leadership development. He is also a Board Member of the Radio Advertising Bureau (RAB) and served as the organization’s Chair from 2010-2012.