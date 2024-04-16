Lionsgate Signs Exec VP Lee Hollin To Long-Term Deal

Lionsgate said it signed a new multi-year employment deal with Lee Hollin, its executive VP, television and head of current programming for Lionsgate Television Group.

Hollin will continue to oversee Lionsgate’s slate of about 20 scripted series for streaming, cable and broadcast.

Recently renewed were Ghosts by CBS, Power Book III: Raising Kanan by Starz and The Rookie by ABC.

Hollin reports to Kevin Beggs, Lionsgate Television Group chair and chief creative officer.

“Lee has been a driving force in the success of our Television Group, parlaying his strong relationships and industry expertise into keeping an extraordinary number of shows on the air as long-running hit series,” said Beggs. “He has played a particularly integral role in the successful growth of the Power Universe. Lee is a great partner, a talented executive and a respected leader who will continue to be an important part of moving our Television Group forward.”

Hollin joined Lionsgate in 2018. He had been VP of current programming at CBS and director of drama development at CBS Studios.