Horizon Sports & Experiences Names Kerry Bradley Senior VP of Strategy

Horizon Sports & Experiences said it named Kerry Bradley as senior VP of strategy.

Bradley, who had been COO of Sports Innovation Lab, a research company, will oversee sponsorship measurement requirements, provide guidance on strategic decision through data and analytics and leverage data to improve brand activations for HS&E’s clients and properties.

She will report to Horizon Sports & Experiences founders Chris Weil and former Turner president David Levy.

“We are thrilled to have Kerry join our expanding team at HS&E,” said Weil and Levy. “Kerry’s appointment underscores the agency’s commitment to delivering data and insights led creative solutions for our clients and our own IP. As we expand our capabilities and offerings, we look forward to working with Kerry to develop our proprietary set of tools and go to market strategies for our clients, powered by research and advanced data analytics.”

Before joining Sports Innovation Lab, Brandley was VP of strategic partnerships at Exos and helped form partnerships with Google, adidas and Intel.

"I am excited to join HS&E during this dynamic period in the sports, media, and entertainment landscape,” said Bradley. “Chris and David bring remarkable industry expertise, evident in their clear vision and ambitious goals for the agency. We’re aligned in our belief that research and data analysis drive innovation. I’meager to contribute to building HS&E’s strategy and analytics engine, empowering impactful commercial property development, sponsorship measurement, and brand activation.”